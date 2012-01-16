ASTANA Jan 16 Three parties won entry to Kazakhstan's new parliament by securing more than 7 percent of the vote in an election offering a small concession to democracy in the Central Asian country, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Nur Otan, the ruling party of long-serving President Nursultan Nazarbayev, won a landslide victory with 80.7 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, preliminary results showed.

Pro-business party Ak Zhol, headed by a former Nur Otan member, polled 7.5 percent and the Communist People's Party won 7.2 percent.

For the first time, the second-placed party had been guaranteed entry to parliament regardless of its vote return. The other four parties on the ballot paper failed to meet the 7 percent threshold. Nationwide turnout was 75 percent.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)