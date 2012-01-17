ASTANA, Jan 17 Three parties gained entry
to Kazakhstan's parliament after a weekend election in the
former Soviet republic, the Central Election Commission said on
Tuesday.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party won 81
percent of the vote, pro-business Ak Zhol polled 7.5 percent and
the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan 7.2 percent.
Changes to electoral law had guaranteed seats for the
runner-up had it failed to meet the 7 percent entry threshold.
Four of the seven parties standing polled less than the minimum
amount needed to enter the lower chamber.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's
election observation mission was critical, saying genuine
opposition parties had been barred from participating.
Kazakhstan has 9.3 million registered voters and nationwide
turnout was 75.4 percent. Regional turnout was highest in the
southern province in Almaty. It surrounds the city of the same
name, Kazakhstan's largest, where voter turnout was lowest.
Following are the final results published by the Central
Election Commission:
PARTY PERCENTAGE OF VOTE SEATS IN PARLIAMENT
1) Nur Otan 80.99 83
2) Ak Zhol 7.47 8
3) Communist People's Party 7.19 7
------------------------------------------------------------
4) All-National Social
Democratic Party 1.68 n/a
5) Auyl 1.19 n/a
6) Party of Patriots
of Kazakhstan 0.83 n/a
7) Adilet 0.66 n/a
* Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament, the Mazhilis, has
107 seats, of which 98 are elected by the voting public and nine
are appointed by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan to reflect
some of the country's many different ethnic groups.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)