ASTANA, Jan 17 Three parties gained entry to Kazakhstan's parliament after a weekend election in the former Soviet republic, the Central Election Commission said on Tuesday.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Nur Otan party won 81 percent of the vote, pro-business Ak Zhol polled 7.5 percent and the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan 7.2 percent.

Changes to electoral law had guaranteed seats for the runner-up had it failed to meet the 7 percent entry threshold. Four of the seven parties standing polled less than the minimum amount needed to enter the lower chamber.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's election observation mission was critical, saying genuine opposition parties had been barred from participating.

Kazakhstan has 9.3 million registered voters and nationwide turnout was 75.4 percent. Regional turnout was highest in the southern province in Almaty. It surrounds the city of the same name, Kazakhstan's largest, where voter turnout was lowest.

Following are the final results published by the Central Election Commission:

PARTY PERCENTAGE OF VOTE SEATS IN PARLIAMENT

1) Nur Otan 80.99 83

2) Ak Zhol 7.47 8

3) Communist People's Party 7.19 7

4) All-National Social

Democratic Party 1.68 n/a

5) Auyl 1.19 n/a

6) Party of Patriots

of Kazakhstan 0.83 n/a

7) Adilet 0.66 n/a

* Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament, the Mazhilis, has 107 seats, of which 98 are elected by the voting public and nine are appointed by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan to reflect some of the country's many different ethnic groups. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)