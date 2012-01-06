* Parliamentary election scheduled for Jan. 15
* Voting cancelled in town of Zhanaozen after riots
* Election commission says no breach of constitution
* Analysts say authorities worried
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Jan 6 Residents of a mutinous
Kazakh oil town will be excluded from a parliamentary election
this month due to a state of emergency imposed after the
deadliest riots in the Central Asian state for decades, the
Central Election Commission said on Friday.
The cancellation of elections in Zhanaozen, where at least
16 people were killed last month in clashes between protesters
and riot police, will effectively deny a voice to around 50,000
potential voters in the Jan. 15 election.
"This decision can only be based on fear that the party in
power would receive absolutely nothing in a real vote," said
political analyst Aidos Sarym.
"Fearing any kind of surprise, and aware that the population
is embittered and negatively inclined toward the authorities,
the powers-that-be have simply decided to exclude this region."
The violence in western Kazakhstan has posed the biggest
threat to the image of stability cultivated by Nursultan
Nazarbayev in over two decades as president, a period in which
he has prized economic growth and market reforms over democracy.
Nazarbayev secured five more years as president by winning
96 percent of the vote in an April 2011 election. The
parliamentary vote, brought forward from August, was designed to
add a democratic veneer to Central Asia's biggest economy.
Nazarbayev has cited the need for a "multi-party parliament"
and the vote will admit a nominal opposition presence by
guaranteeing seats in the lower chamber for the second-placed
party, whether or not it can meet the 7 percent entry threshold.
While the dominant Nur Otan party is still expected to win a
comfortable majority, the unrest in western Kazakhstan after
seven months of protests by sacked oil workers has dented
confidence in the authorities among some people in the region.
The clashes in Zhanaozen were followed a day later by a riot
in the nearby village of Shetpe, where another person died. More
than 100 people were wounded in the clashes and peaceful
protests spread to the regional capital Aktau for several days.
In response to the clashes, 71-year-old Nazarbayev fired his
son-in-law from the top job at the sovereign wealth fund, as
well as the heads of state oil company KazMunaiGas, its
London-listed production unit and the governor of Mangistau
region.
Since Nazarbayev's order to find work for 1,800 sacked
oilmen, more than 1,300 people had applied for jobs at two local
production units of KazMunaiGas Exploration Production,
the government of Mangistau region said in a statement.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Nazarbayev also extended the state of emergency in
Zhanaozen, which bans public protests and restricts freedom of
movement, until Jan. 31. It had been due to expire on Jan. 5.
Central Election Commission Chairman Kuandyk Turgankulov
said the cancellation of elections in Zhanaozen would have a
"minimal" impact on nationwide results.
"There are only 50,000 eligible voters there," he said,
adding that the decision had been taken after consultations with
the country's Constitutional Council. Around 90,000 people live
in Zhanaozen, 150 km (95 miles) from the Caspian Sea.
Kazakhstan, a country of 16.6 million people, had around 9.2
million registered voters in April's election.
Asked at a news conference if the cancellation would
infringe on voters' rights, Turgankulov replied: "The
Constitutional Council did not consider this to be the case."
While elections to the national parliament had been
cancelled, he said local council elections in Zhanaozen had been
postponed and that residents would be able to elect local
deputies after the state of emergency was lifted in the town.
Political analyst Dosym Satpayev said the authorities might
have taken the measure as insurance against the risk of repeat
violence on election day.
"In Kazakhstan, constitutional rights are always relegated
in importance when up against the political considerations of
the moment," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by
Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov; Edited by Richard Meares)