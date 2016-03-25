(Adds details, context)
ALMATY, March 25 Kazakhstan named Kanat
Bozumbayev, a former head of the country's power grid, as its
new energy minister on Friday, as the second-largest oil
producer in the former Soviet Union faces a drop in output
following a slump in crude prices.
Bozumbayev, 47, replaces Vladimir Shkolnik, who oversaw a
rapid expansion of oil output as energy minister from 1999-2006
and returned to the job in 2014.
The move follows parliamentary elections in which the ruling
Nur Otan party retained its overwhelming majority. President
Nursultan Nazarbayev, who leads Nur Otan, said last week he saw
no need for a major government reshuffle.
Oil is the largest contributor to Kazakhstan's exports.
Bozumbayev has worked as governor in two of Kazakhstan's
regions and before that led the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid
Operating Company.
Nazarbayev's office, which announced the reshuffle, did not
say whether Shkolnik, 67, would get a new job in the cabinet or
one of the state-owned companies.
Kazakhstan's oil output is set to decline this year for a
third year in a row due to spending cuts by some local producers
in the face of lower crude prices as well as delays in launching
commercial output at the huge Kashagan field.
Production at Kashagan was halted shortly after the initial
launch in 2013 because the pipes connecting it to an onshore
processing plant were leaking gas. It is set to restart in
October this year.
Citing output cuts already made by Kazakhstan, Shkolnik this
month balked at the idea of freezing production at January
levels, as suggested by major producers who will gather in Qatar
on April 17 to discuss such plans.
He said, however, that Kazakhstan would attend such talks if
invited.
