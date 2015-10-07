BRIEF-Ardian sells 10 pct stake in Spain's CLH to CVC Capital Partners
* Private investment company Ardian says it has reached an agreement with CVC Capital Partners to sell a 10% stake in CLH, a leading Spanish oil transport and storage company
MOSCOW Oct 7 Kazakhstan-focused mining and metals conglomerate Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed two loan deals with Russian lender VTB for 180 million euros ($202 million) and $150 million, ERG said on Wednesday.
The 180-million-euro facility will provide pre-export financing for ERG's aluminium plant, the Luxembourg-headquartered ERG said in a statement.
The other facility will provide similar financing for the group's alumina plant.
($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.