LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, is rumoured to have hired Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan to lead the issuance of an international bond, according to market sources.

Kazakhstan's finance minister said in late May that the country hoped to return to the international debt markets in September with a Eurobond worth up to USD1bn.

The three banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)