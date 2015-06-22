UPDATE 2-China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 32 pct as commodity prices rally
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
MOSCOW, June 22 Kazakhstan plans to start a Eurobond roadshow on June 24, a banking source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
He did not provide any further details. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates prices, adds quotes)