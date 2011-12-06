LONDON Dec 6 The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L)
and Russia's two main exchanges, Micex and RTS, are vying to
secure a strategic partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock
Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper cited the exchange's chief executive
Kadyrzhan Damitov as saying the LSE and the two main Russian
exchanges had submitted proposals for the provision of trading
systems and other collaboration.
"If we are talking about the LSE proposal some technical
matters have to be clarified and some legal issues are also
very important. It's not an easy task, even without some
political and strategic issues," Damitov was quoted as saying
in the article.
Damitov said that other unnamed companies had submitted
proposals for the Kazakh exchange.
He added that as part of a two-year "development strategy'
the Kazakh exchange would modernise its trading system and
introduce an obligation for companies wanting to list that they
sell at least 20 percent of their shares on the exchange before
going for a foreign listing.
The Kazakh exchange is preparing for the launch of a
"people's IPO" scheme designed to persuade Kazakh citizens to
invest in a wave of big privatisations and revive dwindling
activity on the exchange, according to the article.
The Kazakh stock index has fallen by 34.5 percent this year
as some of its biggest companies have sought listings in
London.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)