ALMATY, June 6 Kazakhstan's central bank bought $3.7 billion as part of forex interventions in January-May, the bank's chairman Daniyar Akishev said on Monday.

He also said Kazakhstan's total gold/forex reserves had reached $94.2 billion in May, up $2.9 billion from the start of the year. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)