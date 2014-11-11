Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
ALMATY Nov 11 Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered his government on Tuesday to allocate $3 billion from the National Fund every year from 2015 to 2017 to bolster structural reforms and support infrastructure projects.
The oil-rich nation's National Fund, which is replenished with windfall revenues from oil exports, was worth $76.8 billion on Oct. 31.
"The investment from the National Fund must be necessarily accompanied by structural reforms," Nazarbayev said in an address to the nation broadcast live on television. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.