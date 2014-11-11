ALMATY Nov 11 Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered his government on Tuesday to allocate $3 billion from the National Fund every year from 2015 to 2017 to bolster structural reforms and support infrastructure projects.

The oil-rich nation's National Fund, which is replenished with windfall revenues from oil exports, was worth $76.8 billion on Oct. 31.

"The investment from the National Fund must be necessarily accompanied by structural reforms," Nazarbayev said in an address to the nation broadcast live on television. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)