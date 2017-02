ASTANA Oct 13 Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) is set to grow by 6.9 percent in 2012 after an expected 7.0 percent rise this year, the government said in a forecast published on Thursday.

The Central Asian state's GDP is forecast to expand by 6.5 percent in 2013 and 7.1 percent in 2014, the government said in its draft state budget for 2012-14 sent to parliament. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Richard Borsuk)