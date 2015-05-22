(Adds Kelimbetov quotes, details, background)

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ASTANA May 22 Kazakhstan's economy, Central Asia's largest, will grow much faster this year than originally forecast, and there is no talk of devaluing the tenge currency at oil prices of $60-65 per barrel, the central bank head said on Friday.

The government of Kazakhstan, which is the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, bases its revised 2015 state budget on an assumed oil price of $50 per barrel, expecting gross domestic product to rise by 1.5 percent.

The International Monetary Fund this week forecast Kazakh GDP to grow 2.0 percent this year, slowing from 4.3 percent in 2014, because of recession in close trading partner Russia and lower oil prices.

"Our economy is more competitive (than Russia's)," Kazakh National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told Reuters on Friday on the sidelines of an international economic forum.

"We expect (GDP) to grow by no less than 3 percent this year," he said. "We now see (the oil price) will be no lower than $60-65 per barrel." Brent crude was trading at $65.75 per barrel at 1212 GMT on Friday.

Kelimbetov also said the tenge was "pretty comfortable" within its current trading band of 170-188 to the dollar at an oil price of $60-65. "There will be no devaluation," he said, referring to this year.

The devaluation of the tenge by 19 percent in one move in February last year shocked many in the steppe nation of 17 million.

Devaluation pressures were strong at the beginning of this year, with analysts pointing to an influx of cheap Russian goods and a plunge in oil prices.

"We are not consuming our National Fund," Kelimbetov said in a reference to the fund which collects windfall oil export revenues as a buffer against future downturns. "We have felt no pressure on the foreign exchange market since early January."

He also said inflation was expected to slow to 3-5 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014. Consumer prices grew by 1.2 percent in the first four months of 2015, official data show. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)