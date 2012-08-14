ALMATY Aug 14 Kazakhstan's economy, the largest
in former Soviet Central Asia, grew by 5.6 percent year-on-year
in the first six months of 2012, the State Statistics Agency
said in a statement on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.
The data signals a slowdown from the 7.1 percent
year-on-year growth in gross domestic product recorded in the
first six months of 2011.
Kazakhstan's GDP expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011. The
government and the International Monetary Fund both forecast
growth of 6.0 percent for full-year 2012. After Russia, the
country is the largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union.
(Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,;
editing by Steve Gutterman)