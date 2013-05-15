SE Asia Stocks-Largely down; Concerns on Trump policy speech loom

By Susan Mathew Feb 28 Southeast Asian stock markets ended soft on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as investors were guarded ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's policy speech and due to some month-end book-squaring. Markets have been awaiting more details on Trump's proposed stimulus plans to judge if they would boost inflation and economic growth, and add to the case for higher U.S. interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan era