By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA Nov 19 Kazakhstan's economy will slow sharply this year while inflation speeds up as plunging oil prices and weaker global growth erode the country's industrial base, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on Thursday.

The nation of 17 million, Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, has already been severely hit by a fall in world prices for crude and for industrial metals, which it also exports in large quantities.

"Deflation and stagnation risks in the EU economy, China's growth rates at their 30-year lows and recession in Russia are all leading to a slowdown of business activity in Kazakhstan's economy," Dosayev told parliament.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 1.2 percent this year, Dosayev said, cutting the government's earlier estimate of a rise of 1.5 percent. Kazakhstan's GDP growth slowed to 4.3 percent last year from 6.0 percent in 2013.

He said industrial output was expected to fall by 1.8 percent this year, much deeper than the 0.3 percent fall forecast at the beginning of this year.

Inflation has been whipped up by a sharp fall in Kazakhstan's tenge currency, which dropped around 37 percent in the first 10 months of 2015.

Aiming to support its exporters and to stop spending its hard currency reserves to try to prop the currency up, Kazakhstan allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20.

The currency firmed to 307.40 per dollar on Thursday.

Dosayev said annual inflation was forecast to reach 8 percent to 10 percent this year, breaking through a range of 6 percent to 8 percent targeted by the central bank and the government.

Speaking before presenting a draft state budget for next year, he said the government would stick to its 6-8 percent inflation target for 2016 and 2017.

Brent crude traded at $44.48 per barrel at 0707 GMT on Thursday. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by John Stonestreet)