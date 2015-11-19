(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA Nov 19 Kazakhstan's economy will slow
sharply this year while inflation speeds up as plunging oil
prices and weaker global growth erode the country's industrial
base, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on
Thursday.
The nation of 17 million, Central Asia's largest economy and
the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, has
already been severely hit by a fall in world prices for crude
and for industrial metals, which it also exports in large
quantities.
"Deflation and stagnation risks in the EU economy, China's
growth rates at their 30-year lows and recession in Russia are
all leading to a slowdown of business activity in Kazakhstan's
economy," Dosayev told parliament.
Gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 1.2 percent
this year, Dosayev said, cutting the government's earlier
estimate of a rise of 1.5 percent. Kazakhstan's GDP growth
slowed to 4.3 percent last year from 6.0 percent in 2013.
He said industrial output was expected to fall by 1.8
percent this year, much deeper than the 0.3 percent fall
forecast at the beginning of this year.
Inflation has been whipped up by a sharp fall in
Kazakhstan's tenge currency, which dropped around 37 percent in
the first 10 months of 2015.
Aiming to support its exporters and to stop spending its
hard currency reserves to try to prop the currency up,
Kazakhstan allowed the tenge to float freely on Aug. 20.
The currency firmed to 307.40 per dollar on
Thursday.
Dosayev said annual inflation was forecast to reach 8
percent to 10 percent this year, breaking through a range of 6
percent to 8 percent targeted by the central bank and the
government.
Speaking before presenting a draft state budget for next
year, he said the government would stick to its 6-8 percent
inflation target for 2016 and 2017.
Brent crude traded at $44.48 per barrel at 0707 GMT on
Thursday.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by John Stonestreet)