* Kazakh lawsuit gives new headache to government
* Kyrgyzstan determined to push ahead with Jerooy sale
* Investors bypass resource-rich but politically wobbly
state
By Dmitry Solovyov and Olga Dzyubenko
ALMATY/BISHKEK, April 4 Kazakh company Visor
Holding said it had filed for arbitration of a $400 million
claim against the government of Kyrgyzstan, alleging illegal
expropriation of a licence to develop Jerooy, the second-largest
Kyrgyz gold deposit.
The claim comes as the new coalition government prepares to
put Jerooy up for sale, and it may dampen the new coalition
government's hopes for the auction to kick off interest by wary
foreign investors in the country, in which violent revolts have
deposed two presidents since 2005.
"This $400 million claim is sheer blackmail," said Ilimbai
Chunuyev, head of Kyrgyzstan's state geology agency.
"Our lawyers will keep up working, and the tender will be
held. There is this arbitration request, but the serious
companies planning to submit bids are aware of this."
Joint venture Jerooyaltyn, in which Visor Holding owned 60
percent and Kyrgyz state gold company Kyrgyzaltyn 40 percent,
lost its licence in 2010 after the authorities said it had
failed to launch gold output.
Visor Holding, a private equity investment company, said on
Thursday it had filed a $400 million request for arbitration
with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) in Washington D.C. on March 13.
"The real number may be higher. The final valuation will be
done at the appropriate time in the course of the arbitration
process," it said in written answers to questions by Reuters.
"The government probably realises the potential risks, and
as mitigation it announced an intention to put a clause in the
terms of the tender indemnifying the authorities from any
potential claims."
Jerooy, discovered in Soviet times, lies around 3,000 metres
above sea level in the northern Talas region. It has drawn
several investors since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991
but has not been developed.
Visor said that, under the same conditions set by the
authorities, it had negotiated and paid in 2008 for the
settlement of Kyrgyzstan's dispute with London-listed miner Oxus
Gold, previous holder of the Jerooy licence.
The Kyrgyzstan government is already embroiled in a bitter
dispute with Canada's Centerra Gold over the country's
largest gold deposit, Kumtor.
RESOURCE-RICH BUT VOLATILE
In the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, a government source said an
announcement of the tender could be published in official media
on Friday or next Tuesday.
Chunuyev said: "The mining and geological conditions, as
well as reserves, are very attractive there; the government is
confident; and the local population is starting to back the
sale."
Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, who headed the
government last September on pledges to alleviate poverty in the
mainly Muslim nation, said in a recent interview that Jerooy was
estimated to hold up to 100 tonnes of gold.
At current market prices that would be worth $5.4 billion.
But Satybaldiyev also said he was concerned that the tender
commission could set a high starting price for the rights to
subsoil use at Jerooy, which could scare off investors.
He said the government had recommended a starting price of
$100 million but that, under pressure by locals seeking to reap
maximum benefits, it raised the starting price to $300 million.
Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 5.5 million which borders China and
hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases, has reserves of
gold, copper, mercury rare earth metals and coal. But investors
have been discouraged by its chronic political instability and
clan infighting.
(Additional reporting by Olga Dzyubenko in Bishkek; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jane Baird)