ASTANA, July 4 Kazakhstan plans to launch its
third gold refinery by the end of next year, adding enough
capacity to ensure the Central Asian country can refine all of
the gold it produces for supply to the central bank, government
and mining officials said on Wednesday.
State-owned mining company Tau-Ken Samruk will run the new
$38 million refinery, construction of which began this week, in
the capital Astana. The plant will have capacity to refine 25
tonnes of gold a year.
"It will handle all of the gold that we currently ship
abroad, mainly to Switzerland, for refining," First Deputy
Industry Minister Albert Rau told reporters.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, plans to
increase gold production to 70 tonnes by 2015. It refined 16.6
tonnes of gold last year, official data show, although it also
exported some of its production for refining.
There are currently two gold refineries in Kazakhstan. One,
operated by Glencore-owned miner Kazzinc, refines ingot
to international standards, while copper miner Kazakhmys
refines gold to meet Kazakhstan's domestic standards.
The new refinery will help the central bank to achieve its
aim of augmenting gold reserves. The bank has committed to
purchasing Kazakhstan's entire bullion output until at least
2014 or 2015.
Bisengali Tadzhiyakov, the bank's deputy chairman, said on
June 13 that it planned to boost the share of gold in its gold
and foreign currency reserves to 20 percent from 14-15 percent,
without giving a timescale.
He said the central bank, which is cutting its exposure to
the euro, would purchase 24.5 tonnes of gold this year: 20
tonnes from Kazzinc and 4.5 tonnes from Kazakhmys.
Rau said the new refinery would "process all of the gold
that Kazakhstan produces today, with the exception of Kazzinc
and Kazakhmys, which have their own refineries".
He said capacity at the Astana refinery could be increased
to handle larger quantities of gold as mining increases in
future.
Kazakhstan produced 8.4 tonnes of refined gold in the first
five months of 2012, the latest data from the State Statisticcs
Agency shows.
