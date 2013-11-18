MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MOSCOW Nov 18 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the central Asian nation's largest lender, said net income for the first nine months of the year rose 4.1 percent to 56.2 billion tenge ($367 million) as its loan book grew.
Loans to customers grew by 8.3 percent on a gross basis, with strong growth seen in consumer loans and corporate loans.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: