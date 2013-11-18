MOSCOW Nov 18 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , the central Asian nation's largest lender, said net income for the first nine months of the year rose 4.1 percent to 56.2 billion tenge ($367 million) as its loan book grew.

Loans to customers grew by 8.3 percent on a gross basis, with strong growth seen in consumer loans and corporate loans.

