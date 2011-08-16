BRIEF-Autobank FY consolidated net profit at around 107,000 euros
* Prelim FY group net interest income increased to 8.29 million euros ($8.90 million), increase of 8.22 pct compared to the previous year (PY: 7.66 million euros)
ALMATY Aug 16 Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net income grew by 27.5 percent in year-on-year terms to 21.1 billion tenge ($144 million) in the first half of 2011. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Says it plans to invest 110 million yuan ($16.03 million) to set up life insurance firm with partners
NAIROBI, Feb 6 Rwanda will sell a five-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs ($12 million) this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website on Monday.