ALMATY Aug 16 Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net income grew by 27.5 percent in year-on-year terms to 21.1 billion tenge ($144 million) in the first half of 2011.