(Corrects in first bullet point and first paragraph after company corrects percentage change to 26.9 pct from 27.5 pct)

* H1 net up 26.9 percent to 21.1 billion tenge

* Interest income down 8.3 percent to 83.4 billion

* Total assets increase 6.9 percent

(Adds details, background)

ALMATY, Aug 16 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net income grew by 26.9 percent year-on-year to 21.1 billion tenge ($144 million) in the first half of 2011.

Halyk said net income rose mainly due to a 15 percent rise in fee and commission income from transactional banking and also cited 109 percent growth in pension fund and asset management fees, as well as lower interest expenses and impairment charges.

Interest income decreased by 8.3 percent year-on-year to 83.4 billion tenge, the bank said, due mainly to a decline in average interest rates on loans to customers.

The bank's total assets increased by 6.9 percent.

Loans to corporate clients rose by 2.2 percent in January-June 2011, while loans to small and medium-size businesses grew by 2.2 percent and loans to retail customers by 1.7 percent.

Halyk said in March its net income more than doubled to 36.2 billion tenge in 2010. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)