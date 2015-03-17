BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ALMATY, March 17 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit jumped by 58 percent to 114.4 billion tenge ($617 million) in 2014, above its own forecast of between 95 billion and 100 billion tenge.
Halyk, the Central Asian nation's most profitable bank, said its assets grew by 12.1 percent last year, while net loans issued to customers rose by 11.2 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.