ALMATY, March 17 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, posted a 58 percent rise in net income in 2014 on a sharp reduction of bad debt.

The Central Asian nation's most profitable bank said net profit totalled 114.4 billion tenge ($617 million) last year, beating its own forecast of between 95 billion tenge and 100 billion tenge.

The bank's impairment charges plunged by 71.6 percent, mainly because of the repayment of overdue debts by some corporate clients in the first three quarters of last year.

Halyk expects net profit to fall to 100 billion tenge ($540 million) this year, it said in a presentation for investors later on Tuesday. It gave no reason for the forecast drop.

Net interest margin, an indicator of a bank's efficiency, grew to 5.8 percent from 4.9 percent in 2013. The bank said it expects the margin to stay flat at 5.8 percent this year.

Assets grew by 12.1 percent, while net loans issued to customers rose by 11.2 percent, the bank said.

Halyk's largest single shareholder is Almex, a holding company owned by Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev's middle daughter Dinara and her entrepreneur husband Timur Kulibayev. ($1 = 185.35 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)