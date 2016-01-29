(Adds context, background)
ASTANA Jan 29 Kazakhstan has no plans to seek
International Monetary Fund financing despite a drop in
government revenues caused by the oil price crash, National
Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said on Friday.
"No, we are not (in talks with the Fund) and we do not plan
any," Dosayev told reporters, when asked if the Central Asian
oil exporter could follow the example of Azerbaijan, which has
already started such negotiations.
The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half of its value
against the dollar since last August when the authorities
switched to a floating exchange rate.
The government said this month it may have to cut public
spending this year as well as its 2016 economic growth outlook
as the price of crude has fallen below $40 per dollar, on which
the budget was based.
But Kazakhstan has about $64 billion in its state oil fund
and plans to tap it for about $8 billion this year. The former
Soviet republic repaid its debt to the IMF in 2000 and has since
never borrowed from the Fund.
Asked how the government would offset its declining oil
revenues, Dosayev said on Friday: "With structural reforms". He
did not elaborate.
