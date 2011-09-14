UPDATE 2-AGL Energy sees Australian power prices rising further
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
ALMATY, Sept 14 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar <0#KZFX=KZ> 147.29 147.34 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50
MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) July 31 3.20 June 30 2.89 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Aug 31 35.5 July 31 36.4 National fund ($bln) Aug 31 40.4 July 31 38.7 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) July 31 9.74 June 30 9.36
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-June'11 Jan-June'10 Jan-June'09 Jan-June'08 GDP (trln tenge) 10.109 8.733 6.446 6.949 GDP (pct) +7.1 +8.0 -2.4 +5.4
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Aug +4.6 +4.8 +10.9 Inflation (pct) Aug +0.3 +0.5 0.0 Inflation (pct) Aug/Dec +5.9 +5.6 +4.6 Unemployment (pct) Q2 5.4 5.5 5.8 *Oil production (mln T) Aug 6.7 6.3 6.7 *Copper output ('000 T) Aug 24.9 28.8 28.4 *Zinc output ('000 T) Aug 27.4 26.9 27.3 *Oil output (mln T) Jan-Aug 53.3 46.6 52.6 *Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 220.0 195.2 230.0 *Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 212.7 185.3 212.8 *Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-July +28.4 +28.3 +19.5 *Exports ($ bln) Jan-July 50.0 44.9 34.4 *Imports ($ bln) Jan-July 21.5 16.6 14.9
FORECASTS FOR 2011
2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 *Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8 *Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4.470 *Budget spending (bln tenge) 5.200 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil output (mln T) 81-82 Grain harvest (mln T) 18.9 Unemployment (pct)+ N/A + No data
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8 Ind output (pct)
+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8 Inflation (pct)
+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77 Yr-end unemployment (pct)
5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9 Oil output (mln T)
79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2 Copper output ('000 T)
323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Dec 23, 2010) BBB stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Dec 20, 2010) BBB- positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.