ALMATY, Sept 15 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:

* updated today

CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE

LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar <0#KZFX=KZ> 147.08 147.29 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50

MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) July 31 3.20 June 30 2.89 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)

Aug 31 35.5 July 31 36.4 National fund ($bln) Aug 31 40.4 July 31 38.7 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) July 31 9.74 June 30 9.36

QUARTERLY DATA

Jan-June'11 Jan-June'10 Jan-June'09 Jan-June'08 GDP (trln tenge) 10.109 8.733 6.446 6.949 GDP (pct) +7.1 +8.0 -2.4 +5.4

MONTHLY DATA

PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO

MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Aug +4.6 +4.8 +10.9 Inflation (pct) Aug +0.3 +0.5 0.0 Inflation (pct) Aug/Dec +5.9 +5.6 +4.6 Unemployment (pct) Q2 5.4 5.5 5.8 Oil production (mln T) Aug 6.7 6.3 6.7 Copper output ('000 T) Aug 24.9 28.8 28.4 Zinc output ('000 T) Aug 27.4 26.9 27.3 Oil output (mln T) Jan-Aug 53.3 46.6 52.6 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 220.0 195.2 230.0 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Aug 212.7 185.3 212.8 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-July +28.4 +28.3 +19.5 Exports ($ bln) Jan-July 50.0 44.9 34.4 Imports ($ bln) Jan-July 21.5 16.6 14.9

FORECASTS FOR 2011

2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,470 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,200 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil output (mln T) 81-82 Grain harvest (mln T) 18.9 Unemployment (pct)+ N/A + No data

ANNUAL COMPARISONS

2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8 Ind output (pct)

+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8 Inflation (pct)

+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)

8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77 Yr-end unemployment (pct)

5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)

12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9 Oil output (mln T)

79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2 Copper output ('000 T)

323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate

KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Dec 23, 2010) BBB stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Dec 20, 2010) BBB- positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)