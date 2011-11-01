ALMATY, Nov 1 Kazakhstan's economic indicators
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS
*Tenge/dollar <0#KZFX=KZ> 147.99 147.77
Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50
MONEY
Monetary base(trln tenge) Sept 30 2.88 Aug 31 2.89
Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Sept 30 31.9 Aug 31 35.5
National fund ($bln) Sept 30 40.0 Aug 31 40.4
Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Sept 30 9.82 Aug 31 9.51
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-June'11 Jan-June'10 Jan-June'09 Jan-June'08
GDP (trln tenge) 10.109 8.733 6.446 6.949
GDP (pct) +7.1 +8.0 -2.4 +5.4
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH
Ind output (pct) Jan-Sept +4.3 +4.6 +10.4
*Inflation (pct) Oct +0.2 +0.3 0.9
*Inflation (pct) Oct/Dec +6.5 +6.2 +6.2
Unemployment (pct) Q2 5.4 5.5 5.8
Oil production (mln T) Sept 6.4 6.7 6.0
Copper output ('000 T) Sept 28.7 24.9 22.2
Zinc output ('000 T) Sept 26.4 27.4 26.2
Oil output (mln T) Jan-Sept 59.8 53.3 58.9
Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 248.7 220.0 252.2
Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 239.1 212.7 239.0
Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Aug +33.7 +28.4 +21.7
Exports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 56.7 50.0 38.4
Imports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 23.0 21.5 16.6
FORECASTS FOR 2011
2011
GDP growth (pct) 7.0
Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0
Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8
Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,470
Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,200
Industrial output (pct) 6.0
Oil output (mln T) 81-82
Grain harvest (mln T) 22-23
Unemployment (pct)+ N/A
+ No data
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002
GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8
Ind output (pct)
+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8
Inflation (pct)
+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6
Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77
Yr-end unemployment (pct)
5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3
Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9
Oil output (mln T)
79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2
Copper output ('000 T)
323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453
Note: Oil output includes gas condensate
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS
S&P (Dec 23, 2010) BBB stable outlook
Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook
Fitch (Dec 20, 2010) BBB- positive outlook
