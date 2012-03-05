Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
ALMATY, March 5 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 147.95 147.93 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.00 7.50
MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Dec 31 2.84 Nov 30 2.96 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Jan 31 33.1 Dec 31 28.8 National fund ($bln) Jan 31 45.5 Dec 31 43.7 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Dec 31 9.75 Nov 30 9.61
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.301 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Dec +3.5 +3.8 +10.0 Ind output (pct) Jan +1.9 -2.2 +5.8 Inflation (pct) Feb +0.4 +0.3 +1.5 Inflation (pct) Feb/Dec +0.7 +7.4 +3.2 Unemployment (pct) Q4 5.4 5.3 5.5 Oil production (mln T) Jan 6.9 6.7 7.1 Oil production (mln T) Jan-Dec 80.0 73.3 79.7 Copper output ('000 T) Jan 30.0 30.1 29.7 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 338.3 308.2 323.4 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan 26.8 27.0 27.1 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Dec 319.8 292.7 318.9 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Dec +50.0 +46.4 +29.1 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Dec 88.1 79.8 59.5 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Dec 38.0 33.4 29.1
FORECASTS FOR 2012
2012 GDP growth (pct) 6.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 3.9 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13-15
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct)
+3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct)
+7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct)
n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T)
80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T)
338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
