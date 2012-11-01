First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
ALMATY, Nov 1 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 150.82 150.77 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) Aug 6 5.50 6.00 MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Sept 30 2.95 June 30 3.45 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln) Sept 30 29.6 Aug 31 29.0 National Fund ($bln) Sept 30 55.4 Aug 31 54.3 Money supply(M3)(trln tenge) Sept 30 10.51 May 31 10.41 GDP DATA Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.334 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Sept +0.5 +0.7 +4.3 Ind output (pct) Sept -5.3 +5.3 -8.0 *Inflation (pct) Oct +0.7 +0.6 +0.2 *Inflation (pct) Oct/Dec +4.6 +3.9 +6.5 Unemployment (pct) H1 5.2 5.4 5.3 Oil production (mln T) Sept 6.3 5.9 6.4 Oil production (mln T) Jan-Sept 58.7 52.4 59.7 Copper output ('000 T) Sept 34.9 34.8 28.8 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 270.1 235.2 248.7 Zinc output ('000 T) Sept 25.9 26.6 26.4 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 238.4 212.5 239.1 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Aug +34.2 +30.2 +34.3 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 62.1 54.7 56.8 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 27.9 23.9 22.5 FORECASTS FOR 2012 2012 GDP growth (pct) 5.4 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 983/3.1 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,854 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,837 Industrial output (pct) 2.7 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13.0 ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct) +3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct) +7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge) n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct) n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T) 80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T) 338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (July 30, 2012) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.