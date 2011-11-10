Oil prices slump on bloated US fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
ALMATY, Nov 10 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar <0#KZFX=KZ> 148.08 147.91 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50
MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Sept 30 2.88 Aug 31 2.89 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Oct 31 32.1 Sept 30 31.9 National fund ($bln) Oct 31 42.4 Sept 30 40.0 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Sept 30 9.82 Aug 31 9.51
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-June'11 Jan-June'10 Jan-June'09 Jan-June'08 GDP (trln tenge) 10.109 8.733 6.446 6.949 GDP (pct) +7.1 +8.0 -2.4 +5.4
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH *Ind output (pct) Jan-Oct +4.0 +4.3 +10.4 Inflation (pct) Oct +0.2 +0.3 0.9 Inflation (pct) Oct/Dec +6.5 +6.2 +6.2 Unemployment (pct) Q2 5.4 5.5 5.8 Oil production (mln T) Sept 6.4 6.7 6.0 Copper output ('000 T) Sept 28.7 24.9 22.2 Zinc output ('000 T) Sept 26.4 27.4 26.2 Oil output (mln T) Jan-Sept 59.8 53.3 58.9 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 248.7 220.0 252.2 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Sept 239.1 212.7 239.0 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan-Aug +33.7 +28.4 +21.7 Exports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 56.7 50.0 38.4 Imports ($ bln) Jan-Aug 23.0 21.5 16.6
FORECASTS FOR 2011
2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 730/2.8 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,470 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,200 Industrial output (pct) 6.0 Oil output (mln T) 81-82 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 22-23 Unemployment (pct)+ N/A + No data
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8 Ind output (pct)
+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8 Inflation (pct)
+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77 Yr-end unemployment (pct)
5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9 Oil output (mln T)
79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2 Copper output ('000 T)
323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Dec 20, 2010) BBB- positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
CARACAS, Feb 7 Venezuela will charge a former manager of state oil company PDVSA's main crude exporting port with corruption over suspected overpricing in equipment purchases, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.