China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
ALMATY, March 28 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges:
* updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar 147.56 147.75 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.00 7.50
MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) Dec 31 2.84 Nov 30 2.96 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($ bln)
Feb 29 34.8 Jan 31 33.1 National fund ($bln) Feb 29 47.4 Jan 31 45.5 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) Dec 31 9.75 Nov 30 9.61
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-Dec'11 Jan-Dec'10 Jan-Dec'09 Jan-Dec'08 GDP (trln tenge) 27.301 21.815 17.008 16.053 GDP (pct) +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.3
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-Feb +2.8 +3.5 +5.6 Ind output (pct) Feb +0.4 +1.9 -1.3 Inflation (pct) Feb +0.4 +0.3 +1.5 Inflation (pct) Feb/Dec +0.7 +7.4 +3.2 Unemployment (pct) Q4 5.4 5.3 5.5 Oil production (mln T) Feb 6.5 6.9 6.4 Oil production (mln T) Jan-Feb 13.3 80.0 13.4 Copper output ('000 T) Feb 26.3 30.0 26.5 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-Feb 56.3 338.3 56.2 Zinc output ('000 T) Feb 25.5 26.8 25.5 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-Feb 52.3 319.8 51.5 Trade balance ($ bln) Jan +5.1 +50.1 +2.1 Exports ($ bln) Jan 8.3 99.1 3.8 Imports ($ bln) Jan 2.7 38.0 1.7
FORECASTS FOR 2012
2012 GDP growth (pct) 6.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 758.5/2.6 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4,626 Budget spending (bln tenge) 5,253 Industrial output (pct) 3.9 Oil and condensate output (mln T) 81.0 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight) 13-15
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 GDP +7.5 +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 Ind output (pct)
+3.5 +10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 Inflation (pct)
+7.4 +7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
n/a 8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 Yr-end unemployment (pct)
n/a 5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
27.0 12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 Oil and gas condensate output (mln T)
80.0 79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 Copper output ('000 T)
338 323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Nov 7, 2011) BBB+ stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Nov 21, 2011) BBB positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters as engineers worked for a second day on Tuesday to fix the United States' tallest dam before more storms sweep the region.
BEIJING, Feb 14 Shares of Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd soared 7 percent on Tuesday, to post their biggest daily percentage gain in nine months, as investors bet the small port would benefit from a major clampdown on coal transportation at its larger rival.