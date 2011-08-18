UPDATE 1-Sydney braces for blackouts as heat keeps ice cream vendors indoors
ALMATY, Aug 18 Kazakhstan's economic indicators based on data provided by the State Statistics Agency, government institutions, the central bank and exchanges: * updated today
CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE
LATEST PREVIOUS *Tenge/dollar <0#KZFX=KZ> KZT= 146.29 146.27 Cbank refinancing rate (pct) 7.50 7.50
MONEY Monetary base(trln tenge) June 30 2.89 May 31 2.84 Cbank gold/forex reserves ($bln)
July 31 36.4 June 30 34.2 National fund ($bln) July 31 38.7 June 30 38.5 Money supply (M3)(trln tenge) June 30 9.36 May 31 8.97
QUARTERLY DATA
Jan-June'11 Jan-June'10 Jan-June'09 Jan-June'08 GDP (trln tenge) 10.109 8.733 6.446 6.949 GDP (pct) +7.1 +8.0 -2.4 +5.4
MONTHLY DATA
PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO
MONTH Ind output (pct) Jan-July +4.8 +5.8 +11.0 Inflation (pct) July +0.5 +0.3 +0.2 Inflation (pct) July/Dec +5.6 +5.1 +4.6 Unemployment (pct) Q2 5.4 5.5 5.8 Oil production (mln T) July 6.3 6.7 6.8 Copper output ('000 T) July 28.8 28.3 29.3 Zinc output ('000 T) July 26.9 26.4 27.3 Oil output (mln T) Jan-July 46.6 40.3 45.9 Copper output ('000 T) Jan-July 195.2 166.3 201.6 Zinc output ('000 T) Jan-July 185.3 158.4 185.5 Trade balance ($bln) Jan-June +28.3 +21.5 +16.6 Exports ($bln) Jan-June 44.9 34.9 29.6 Imports ($bln) Jan-June 16.6 13.4 13.0
FORECASTS FOR 2011
2011 GDP growth (pct) 7.0 Annual inflation (pct) 6.0-8.0 Budget deficit (bln tenge/pct GDP) 696/2.9 Budget revenues (bln tenge) 4.249 Budget spending (bln tenge) 4.945 Industrial output (pct) 4.8 Oil output (mln T) 81-82 *Grain harvest (mln T, gross weight) 18.9 Unemployment (pct)+ N/A + No data
ANNUAL COMPARISONS
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 GDP +7.3 +1.2 +3.2 +8.9 +10.7 +9.7 +9.6 +9.3 +9.8 Ind output (pct)
+10.0 +1.7 +2.1 +4.5 +7.0 +4.6 +10.1 +8.8 +9.8 Inflation (pct)
+7.8 +6.2 +9.5 +18.8 +8.6 +7.6 +6.7 +6.8 +6.6 Yr-end M3 (trln tenge)
8.55 7.49 6.27 4.61 3.72 2.07 1.64 1.00 0.77 Yr-end unemployment (pct)
5.5 6.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 8.2 8.4 8.8 9.3 Grain harvest (mln T, clean weight)
12.2 20.8 15.6 20.1 16.5 13.8 12.4 14.8 15.9 Oil output (mln T)
79.5 76.4 70.7 67.1 65.0 61.9 59.4 51.5 47.2 Copper output ('000 T)
323 368 398 406 428 419 446 433 453 Note: Oil output includes gas condensate
KAZAKHSTAN'S LONG-TERM RATINGS S&P (Dec 23, 2010) BBB stable outlook Moody's (Apr 5, 2010) Baa2 stable outlook Fitch (Dec 20, 2010) BBB- positive outlook (State Statistics Agency website www.stat.kz, Stock Exchange www.kase.kz/eng/ Central Bank www.nationalbank.kz/?switch=eng)
