ALMATY Feb 1 Annual inflation in Kazakhstan,
Central Asia's largest economy, accelerated to 6.6 percent in
January, but was still within the government's 6 percent to 8
percent target set for the year, State Statistics Agency data
showed on Friday.
Consumer prices in Kazakhstan, the second-largest
post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, fell to 6.0 percent last
year from 7.4 percent in 2011.
A slowdown in inflation last year prompted the central bank
to cut its key refinancing rate on four separate occasions. It
has been at a historic low of 5.5 percent since Aug. 6.
Monthly inflation, however, accelerated to 0.9 percent in
January from 0.6 percent in December. Food prices grew by 0.5
percent month-on-month and non-food by 0.2 percent, while
services rose by 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)