ALMATY, Sept 2 Kazakhstan's monthly consumer price inflation accelerated to 0.4 percent in August from 0.1 percent in July, the State Statistics Agency said on Tuesday.

The annual inflation rate in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, edged up to 7.1 percent in August from 6.9 percent in July. The central bank aims to keep yearly inflation within a 6-8 percent range this year.