BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY, Sept 2 Kazakhstan's monthly consumer price inflation accelerated to 0.4 percent in August from 0.1 percent in July, the State Statistics Agency said on Tuesday.
The annual inflation rate in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, edged up to 7.1 percent in August from 6.9 percent in July. The central bank aims to keep yearly inflation within a 6-8 percent range this year. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: