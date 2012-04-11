* Kazakh inflation seen at lower end of range in 2012
* New rate cuts to make loans more affordable
* Imported oil product may still fuel inflation
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, April 11 Kazakhstan's consumer price
inflation is expected to continue to fall this year and this
could trim the refinancing rate further and make loans cheaper
in Central Asia's largest economy, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
The central bank lowered its key refinancing rate by 50
basis points to a historic low of 6.5 percent effective April 2,
responding to declining inflation and seeking to shore up
oil-fuelled economic growth.
The government and central bank had originally forecast
inflation to fluctuate within a 6.0-8.0 percent range annually
in the period until 2015.
"Now our estimate (of annual inflation) is 5.9-6.0 percent,"
National Bank Governor Grigory Marchenko told a news conference
on Wednesday. Consumer prices in Kazakhstan rose by 7.4 percent
in 2011 and 7.8 percent a year earlier.
"If this trend of falling inflation continues ... we will
cut the refinancing rate further, and then interest on loans and
deposits will fall. This means money in Kazakhstan will get
cheaper, which is certainly a positive process," Marchenko said.
Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation five times the size of
France but populated by just 16.7 million people, is comfortably
the second-largest crude oil producer after Russia.
But a lack of domestic oil-processing capacity means that
the country has to import automobile fuel from Russia. A hike in
price for imported fuel can potentially jack up other consumer
prices in Kazakhstan.
"If (utility) tariffs keep rising and if oil products
continue to grow ... then in general inflation may grow. For the
time being, as a whole, we do not intend to revise our current
(inflation) forecast," Marchenko said.
Kazakhstan's economy expanded by 7.5 percent in 2011 and is
expected to grow 6.9 percent this year, benefiting from high
world prices for oil and other commodities.
Marchenko said the foreign currency market remained stable.
"In January we made no interventions (on the market)," he
said. "In February we bought $1.2 billion, and in March we
purchased $200 million, or maybe slightly more."
