SINGAPORE Aug 12 * High commodity prices,
internal imbalances fuel inflation
* Increased wages, social payments weigh heavily on prices
By Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY, Aug 12 Kazakhstan's central bank may
raise its inflation target for 2011 from the current 6.0-8.0
percent range because its monetary and credit policy may not be
enough to curb inflationary pressures, it said in a statement.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, weathered the
global crisis and resumed fast growth last year when its gross
domestic product expanded by 7.3 percent after a 1.2-percent
rise in 2009. GDP is forecast to grow by 7 percent this year.
Kazakhstan's annual inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent
last year from 6.2 percent in 2009.
In a statement posted on its wesite (www.nationalbank.kz),
the central bank said inflationary pressures in the $150-billion
economy were building up on "positive trends in the country's
economic performance and remaining high prices on world raw
material and food markets".
Kazakhstan, the world's ninth-largest nation by area but
populated by just 16.5 million people, is a major exporter of
oil, industrial metals and grain.
The central bank also cited increased wages, pensions,
scholarships and other social benefits paid from the budget and
also pointing to a lack of competition on the goods and services
market within the country.
"Taking into account the minimal impact exerted on inflation
by monetary factors, credit and monetary policy measures alone
may turn out to be insufficient to ensure stable prices on
Kazakhstan's consumer market," the bank said.
"Under the circumstances, the National Bank does not rule
out raising its (inflation) target for 2011."
Month-on-month inflation in Kazakhstan quickened to 0.5
percent in July from 0.2 percent in July 2010.
Consumer prices had grown by 5.6 percent in July since
December, compared to 4.6 percent in the same period a year
earlier. January-July inflation this year stood at 8.5 percent
compared to the same year-ago period.
The central bank raised its key refinancing rate by 50 basis
points to 7.5 percent in March, the fist revision of the rate in
18 months. National Bank Governor Grigory Marchenko said in July
the bank would decide after the third quarter of 2011 whether to
revise the refinancing rate and raise the 2011 inflation target.
