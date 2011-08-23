ASTANA Aug 23 Kazakhstan plans to start floating shares in several national companies in its "people's IPO" in the second or the third quarter of 2012, Economy Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said on Tuesday.

The Central Asian country's flagship carrier Air Astana, national grid company KEGOC and state oil transportation firm KazTransOil are among those assets which are most prepared for floating, Kelimbetov told a government meeting. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)