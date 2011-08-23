Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
ASTANA Aug 23 Kazakhstan plans to start floating shares in several national companies in its "people's IPO" in the second or the third quarter of 2012, Economy Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said on Tuesday.
The Central Asian country's flagship carrier Air Astana, national grid company KEGOC and state oil transportation firm KazTransOil are among those assets which are most prepared for floating, Kelimbetov told a government meeting. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.