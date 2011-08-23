* State shares sell-offs to boost dormant stock market

* State oil company, uranium miner among last to be sold

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, Aug 23 Kazakhstan plans to start floating shares in several national companies in its "people's IPO" in the second or third quarter of 2012, Economy Minister Kairat Kelimbetov said on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest and most successful economy, is a major exporter of oil, metals and grain and the world's No. 1 uranium producer.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in power for two decades, promised at the start of this year to hold "a people's IPO" to give hundreds of thousands of ordinary Kazakhstani citizens the opportunity to own shares in major companies and boost the country's dormant stock market.

Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana, national grid company KEGOC and state oil transportation firm KazTransOil are among those assets which are most prepared for floating, Kelimbetov told a government meeting.

"Current demand (for state-held shares) from citizens is estimated at between $100 million and $200 million. But this potential demand can significantly grow," Kelimbetov said.

"Demand from pension funds is seen at $200 million to $300 million for the first few floats."

Kelimbetov said that between 5 percent and 15 percent of shares in national comapnies would be sold on the local market.

He said that after floating shares in Air Astana, KEGOC and KazTransOil, another wave of flotations would follow in 2013.

This would include shares in national gas transportation company KazTransGas, state sea shipping company Kazmortransflot and Samruk-Energo, a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna which controls state power generating assets.

National rail monopoly Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is slated for privatisation in 2014-2015, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, a deputy Samruk-Kazyna head, told the government meeting.

But the true jewels in Kazakhstan's privatisation crown -- national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and uranium miner Kazatomprom -- will go public after 2015, "because they are more susceptible to market volatility", he said.

The privatisation drive will be focused on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), offering the country's 16.5 million population exposure to a national industrialisation plan, which Nazarbayev says should help sustain annual 7-percent economic growth until 2015. (Additional reporting by Maria Gordeyeva in Almaty) (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and David Cowell)