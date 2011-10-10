MOSCOW Oct 10 A cargo of crude oil is loading in the Kazakh port of Aktau for delivery into an Iranian port for the first time in nearly 18 months, trade sources said on Monday.

Traders said the Russian-origin cargo was purchased for delivery into the Caspian port of Neka by international trade house Vitol, which is likely to use it as part of a physical swap operation against Iranian-origin crude in the Middle East Gulf.

A Vitol spokesman declined to comment in an email to Reuters, saying the Swiss based trader did not comment on specific transactions.

Iran, its international trade curtailed by sanctions, has been receiving crude oil from Turkmenistan's Caspian ports for swap operations since July.

Although neither the United States nor United Nations sanctions forbid dealing in Iranian crude, many companies have chosen to seek alternative sources to avoid financing and other difficulties or penalties related to transactions with the Islamic Republic.

The 4,700 tonne cargo is due to leave Aktau on Tuesday. If it were to signify a large-scale resumption of loadings in Kazakh ports for delivery to Iran, it could mean a substantial increase the potential volume of such swap operations. Russian crude is shipped to Kazakhstan by rail.

For a FACTBOX on U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions against Iran click (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Additional reporting by Richard Mably; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)