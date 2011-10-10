* Vitol bought Neka cargo on delivered basis -trade

* Russian barrels loading at Kazakh port -trade

* Iranian swaps could expand if Kazakh ports ship more

* Small 4,700 parcel a "test" cargo -trade (Adds trader comments, background on Russian shipments to Kazakhstan)

MOSCOW, Oct 10 A cargo of crude oil is loading in Aktau and destined to be the first delivery from a Kazakh port to an Iranian port in nearly 18 months, trade sources said on Monday.

Traders said the Russian-origin crude oil was purchased for delivery into Iran's Caspian port of Neka by international trade house Vitol, which is likely to use it as part of a physical swap operation against Iranian-origin crude in the Middle East Gulf.

A Vitol spokesman declined to comment in an email to Reuters, saying the Swiss based trader did not comment on specific transactions.

Iran, its international trade curtailed by sanctions, has been receiving crude oil from Turkmenistan's Caspian ports for swap operations since July.

Although neither the U.S. nor United Nations sanctions forbid dealing in Iranian crude, many companies have chosen to seek alternative sources to avoid financing and other difficulties or penalties related to transactions with the Islamic Republic.

The 4,700 tonne cargo is due to leave Aktau on Tuesday on board an Azeri vessel, a port source said.

"The 'Bakukhanov', with 4,700 tonnes of oil on board, will finish loading tomorrow at the Terminalex oil terminal," a private terminal in Aktau, the source said.

If this cargo were to signify a large-scale resumption of loadings in Kazakh ports for delivery to Iran, it could mean a substantial increase the potential volume of such swap operations.

One trader called it a "test" cargo.

"If deliveries of the (Russian) blend restart, ... then the next step will be an effort to restart deliveries of the (Kazakh) producers' oil via the (Kazakh oil transport company) Kaztransoil terminal," another trader said.

Russian crude is shipped to Kazakhstan by rail at a rate of 40,000-60,000 tonnes per month, mostly for refining at its three plants. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Additional reporting by Richard Mably, Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)