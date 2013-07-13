* Shalabayeva under investigation, can't leave Kazakhstan
* Ablyazov says wife and daughter in "grave danger"
* Italian interior minister under fire
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, July 13 Kazakhstan said on Saturday the
wife of fugitive former minister and oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov
could not leave the country because she was under investigation,
and Ablyazov said his wife and daughter were in danger.
Alma Shalabayeva and daughter were whisked on a private jet
to Kazakhstan from Rome on May 31 under an Italian expulsion
order. Ablyazov, whose whereabouts are unknown, accused Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazarbayev of "kidnapping" them.
On Friday, Italian authorities said there had been serious
failings in the deportation procedure, withdrew its expulsion
order and said it would continue to investigate the affair.
Shalabayeva is now staying with her parents in Kazakhstan's
commercial capital Almaty. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said
she was under investigation for suspected involvement in
obtaining illegal passports from Kazakh migration officers for
Ablyazov's relatives.
Former minister Ablyazov is accused of major fraud.
"Shalabayeva is not accused of Ablyazov's crimes and she is not
facing punishment for his criminal acts," the ministry said in a
statement on Saturday.
"To exclude a possibility of A. Shalabayeva's departure from
the country before the end of the investigation, she gave a
written guarantee not to leave the city of Almaty," it said.
When Italy told the Kazakh ambassador in Rome and the
foreign ministry in Astana that it had revoked the deportation
order, it also asked that "authorities safeguard her rights", an
Italian foreign ministry spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.
"All A. Shalabayeva's rights and freedoms envisaged by the
Republic of Kazakhstan's laws and international law are
currently being respected in full," the Kazakh ministry said.
In a statement distributed by Shalabayeva's Italian lawyers
on Saturday, Ablyazov thanked the "Italian people" and Prime
Minister Enrico Letta for revoking the expulsion order, but said
he was now worried about the fate of his family.
"Unfortunately my wife Alma and my daughter Alua are still
in grave danger," Ablyazov said. "The Nazarbayev regime's plan
is to put my wife in prison and my daughter in an orphanage."
NO DISSENT
Nazarbayev, a 73-year-old former steelworker, has ruled the
vast steppe nation of 17 million for more than two decades,
overseeing market reforms and foreign investment inflows that
have ensured rapid economic growth, but tolerating no dissent.
Ablyazov told Reuters in an interview in December he would
run for office if free elections were called when Nazarbayev's
rule ends.
Ablyazov, a former minister who became an outspoken critic
of Nazarbayev, fled the oil-rich Central Asian nation after his
bank BTA was declared insolvent and nationalised in
2009.
The bank has brought fraud charges against him and his
allies, accusing them of embezzling $6 billion.
Saying that his life was in danger, Ablyazov was granted
political asylum in Britain in 2011 but fled Britain last year
after missing a contempt of court hearing at which he was due to
be jailed for 22 months.
The affair has unsettled Italy's fragile left-right
coalition government, with Interior Minister and Deputy Prime
Minister Angelino Alfano in the firing line.
As interior minister, Alfano oversees the police force that
carried out Shalabayeva's expulsion. He is secretary of the
People of Freedom party, the ruling bloc's second-biggest.
After he said on Friday he had not been informed of the
expulsion operation, the two main opposition parties proposed a
parliamentary motion to remove him as interior minister.
The scandal could damage Italy and Kazakhstan's major
business ties. Italian oil giant Eni has pumped
billions of dollars into large Kazakh oil and gas projects.
