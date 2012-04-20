* Employer says attack could be linked to his work
* Local prosecutors open attempted murder case
* CPJ, OSCE demand thorough investigation
ALMATY, April 20 Unknown assailants shot and
stabbed a newspaper journalist in Kazakhstan late on Thursday in
an attack his employers and international rights groups said
could have been linked to his reports critical of the Central
Asian nation's government.
Attackers opened fire on Lukpan Akhmedyarov, 36, a reporter
with independent newspaper Uralskaya Nedelya, outside his home
in the city of Uralsk. He is now in hospital in a serious but
stable condition after surgery.
Prosecutors in the northwestern city, where the newspaper is
based, have launched an attempted murder case and police had
begun an investigation, Gulzhan Kanatova, police spokeswoman for
the West Kazakhstan region, said on Friday by telephone from
Uralsk.
Uralskaya Nedelya said on its website that its chief editor
and Akhmedyarov's wife believed the attack to have been linked
to the victim's professional work and civic activism.
Prosecutors and his colleagues said he received eight knife
wounds and two shots from a traumatic gun and also underwent
surgery on his skull after being hit on the head.
"We knew that he was being watched, as were we," the
website, www.uralskweek.kz, quoted chief editor Tamara
Yeslyamova as saying.
Authorities in Kazakhstan, an oil-producing former Soviet
republic of 16.7 million people, show little tolerance for
critical media. Several opposition activists and journalists
have been arrested in recent months.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
said Akhmedyarov's reporting had been critical of the government
and that the reporter had been the subject of at least three
defamation suits in the past.
Akhmedyarov had told colleagues several days before the
attack that his wife's employers were telling her to advise him
to stop writing critical stories, the CPJ cited Yeslyamova as
saying.
"This near-fatal attack on Lukpan Akhmedyarov shows just how
dangerous it is to be an independent investigative journalist in
Kazakhstan," CPJ Deputy Director Robert Mahoney said in a
statement.
"The authorities must thoroughly investigate this brutal
assault and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), which Kazakhstan chaired in 2010, urged authorities to
investigate the attack.
"It is of crucial importance to immediately investigate this
crime, identify whether it is connected to the victim's
journalistic work and bring its perpetrators to justice," Dunja
Mijatovic, the OSCE's representative on media freedom, said in a
statement.
