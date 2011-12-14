ASTANA Dec 14 Kazakhstan agreed on Wednesday to acquire a 10 percent stake in the consortium developing the Karachaganak oil and gas field in return for $1 billion and the settlement of disputes with its partners, officials in the country's Oil and Gas Ministry said.

Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev told reporters that Kazakhstan would borrow $1 billion from the consortium partners at a rate of LIBOR plus 3 percent to pay for the stake.

The Karachaganak consortium is led by Britain's BG Group and Italy's Eni. U.S. energy major Chevron and Russia's LUKOIL are also shareholders.

The Kazakh ministry said the deal would allow it greater control over "large-scale investment projects" at the field, which accounts for nearly half of Kazakhstan's gas output and 18 percent of crude oil output.

It also said the project would be allocated a quota of 0.5 million tonnes per year in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which would later rise to 2 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)