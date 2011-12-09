BRIEF-Western Gas Partners announces acquisition in delaware basin gathering system
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system
ALMATY/DOHA Dec 9 Kazakhstan and the owners of the Karachaganak oil and gas field expect next week to sign a deal to transfer a 10 percent stake in the project to the Central Asian state in return for $1 billion and the withdrawal of legal claims, two sources close to negotiations told Reuters.
Consortium members BG Group, ENI, Chevron and LUKOIL will sell stakes on a pro-rata basis to allow the Kazakh state to enter the project, said one of the two sources and a third source close to the negotiations.
"Everything major that has been a bone of contention will go away," one of the three sources said on Friday. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty, Tom Bergin in Doha and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Writing by Robin Paxton)
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)