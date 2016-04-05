(Adds context, background, no comment from government, company)
April 5 Kazakhstan has filed a $1.6 billion
claim against a group led by BG Group Plc and Eni SpA
which is developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field,
Russia's Lukoil, also a consortium member, said.
The move is the latest sign of tensions between global
energy majors and national companies in resource-rich nations as
low oil prices put more strain on state budgets which have
ballooned over the past decade.
The dispute relates to a formula which determines how profit
from the development is split between the companies and the
government, Lukoil said in its financial report published on
Monday, noting the parties were in talks on a possible
settlement and it did not believe any settlement would have a
material adverse effect on its finances.
It did not say when Kazakhstan had filed the lawsuit, when
it expected a settlement to be reached and what the likely cost
implications would be.
An Eni executive had said in October there were talks on
audit and cost recovery with Kazakhstan over the Karachaganak
field, describing the discussions as normal in such a
development.
Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry and Karachaganak Petroleum
Operating, a joint venture which runs the project, had no
immediate comment on Tuesday.
Eni and BG, recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in
northwest Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate. State-owned
KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent, Chevron Corp 18
percent and Lukoil 13.5 percent.
The Kazakh government said this year the consortium would
start an expansion project in 2017 that will cost $12 billion.
In 2015, the field produced 141.7 million barrels of oil
equivalent in the form of gas and liquids.
Oil is Kazakhstan's main export and a key source of budget
revenue. The decline of its price has prompted Kazakhstan to
stop pegging its tenge currency to the dollar last August
and let it lose almost half of its value against the greenback.
It has also strained Astana's relations with foreign
investors. In another recent case, KazMunayGaz representatives
on the board of its listed upstream subsidiary clashed with
independent directors over the 2015 dividend. The board voted to
pay none, against independent directors' proposals.
