UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
ALMATY Feb 9 Kazakhstan's Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field produced 139.7 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2016, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, the operating consortium led by Shell and Eni said on Thursday.
One of the world's largest oil and gas deposits, Karachaganak contains 1.2 billion tonnes of oil and gas condensate and more than 1.35 trillion cubic metres of gas.
In 2015, it produced 141.7 million barrels of liquids and gas in oil equivalent.
Shell and Eni hold stakes of 29.25 percent each in the consortium while Chevron owns 18 percent, Russia's Lukoil has around 13.5 percent and Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas holds 10 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)