ALMATY Feb 9 Kazakhstan's Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field produced 139.7 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2016, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier, the operating consortium led by Shell and Eni said on Thursday.

One of the world's largest oil and gas deposits, Karachaganak contains 1.2 billion tonnes of oil and gas condensate and more than 1.35 trillion cubic metres of gas.

In 2015, it produced 141.7 million barrels of liquids and gas in oil equivalent.

Shell and Eni hold stakes of 29.25 percent each in the consortium while Chevron owns 18 percent, Russia's Lukoil has around 13.5 percent and Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas holds 10 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)