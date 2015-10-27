(Adds details, background)
ASTANA Oct 27 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna said on Tuesday it had signed a
five-year syndicated loan worth up to $1.5 billion to help it
buy a stake in the Kashagan oilfield from Kazakh state oil and
gas firm KazMunaiGas.
The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. was mandated as the
sole coordinator, bookrunner and lead arranger for the loan
which was Samruk's debut transaction of the kind.
Samruk, managing state-run stakes in major Kazakh companies
varying from oil and gas to railways, airlines and uranium, said
the loan had originally been signed for $1 billion, but a clause
in the deal would allow it to raise the amount to $1.5 billion.
KazMunaiGas (KMG) said last month it would sell
half its 16.81 percent stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield to
Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, hoping to close the deal in
November.
KMG has said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to
reduce its debt related to the project by about $2.2 billion.
After long delays and cost overrruns, Kashagan finally began
production in September 2013 but halted operations a few weeks
later after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines.
It is not expected to restart output before the end of 2016
or early 2017.
Besides KMG, the Kashagan consortium includes Eni,
Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
, China's CNPC and Japan's Inpex.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Alexander Winning
and Dmitry Solovyov, editing by David Evans and Adrian Croft)