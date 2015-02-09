ASTANA Feb 9 The pipeline network at
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield must be replaced in the
second half of 2016, Sauat Mynbayev, board chairman of Kazakh
state oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas, said on Monday.
Italian oil service company Saipem said on Friday
it had won a contract to lay the replacement pipelines at
Kashagan worth around $1.8 billion. It said it planned to finish
the work by the end of 2016, which may mean that oil could start
flowing again in early 2017.
However, Mynbayev confirmed an earlier Kazakh estimate that
crude could be pumped again in late 2016.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva, writing by Dmitry Solovyov,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)