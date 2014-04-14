ASTANA, April 14 Kazakhstan wants to offset the
possible failure of the Kashagan oil project to produce this
year by increasing output at other projects by at least 1.5
million tonnes (30,000 barrels per day), the Kazakh economy
minister said on Monday.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil
find in 35 years, started in September but was halted in early
October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion
project's pipeline network.
"Additional work and negotiations with users of large
subsoil reserves will be held about the possible increase of
output and exports from other fields by at least 1.5 million
tonnes," Kazakh Economy and Budget Planning Minister Yerbolat
Dosayev said.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bsuh)