ASTANA, April 17 Kazakhstan's oil and gas
minister said on Thursday he was "disappointed" over the slow
development of the giant Kashagan oil field, but that he saw no
legal reasons to pressure the consortium which oversees the
offshore project.
"We can't push (the consortium). This is a huge and
dangerous field, and we can't pressure legally," Uzakbai
Karabalin said after meeting members of the consortium, which
include Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell
and Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas.
"I said that we are hugely disappointed by the way the
project is progressing," he said.
Production at the offshore deposit, the world's biggest oil
find in 35 years, started in September but was halted in early
October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion
project's pipeline network.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)