MOSCOW Nov 22 Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield may produce up to 11 million tonnes (221,000 barrels per day) in 2017 in the absence of major technical faults, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday in a written response to Reuters.

"The forecast for Kashagan oil production is between 4 and 8 million tonnes. However... in the absence of technological complications, Kazakhstan expects Kashagan's output at 11 million tonnes," the ministry said about the 2017 plans.

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)